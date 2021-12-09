COVID-19 prevention tops Google searches in PH in 2021

MANILA -- Google on Thursday announced its top search queries in the Philippines in 2021, giving a glimpse of what mattered most to Filipinos this year.

"COVID-19 prevention" ranked first in overall top trending searches for 2021 as Filipinos try to keep themselves safe from the virus. Related searches such as "VaxCertPH" and "COVID-19 vaccine" ranked fourth and sixth, respectively.

Six out of the Top 10 searches in the country are entertainment-related, showing how Filipinos have been turning to television, music, and events as a form of escape amid the pandemic.

Check out Google's Year in Search for the Philippines below:

OVERALL TOP TRENDING SEARCHES

1. COVID-19 prevention

2. NBA games today

3. Squid Game

4. VaxCertPH

5. Miss Universe 2021

6. COVID-19 vaccine

7. Pacquiao vs. Ugas

8. Pagsamo lyrics

9. True Beauty

10. Metro Manila area floods

NEWS

1. COVID-19 prevention

2. VaxCertPH

3. Miss Universe 2021

4. COVID-19 vaccine

5. Pacquiao vs. Ugas

6. Metro Manila area floods

7. Paralympics

8. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

9. National ID registration

10. Johnson & Johnson vaccine

OLYMPICS

1. Paralympics

2. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

3. Hidilyn Diaz

4. Olympics

5. Olympics medal tally

6. Carlo Paalam

7. Devin Booker

8. Leylah Fernandez

9. Eumir Marcial

10. Nesthy Petecio

SPORTS

1. NBA games today

2. Bucks vs. Suns

3. Nets vs. Bucks

4. Lakers

5. Pacquiao vs. Ugas

6. Suns vs. Clippers

7. Paralympics

8. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

9. PBA schedule

10. NBA score today

SHOWS OR SERIES

1. Squid Game

2. True Beauty

3. Vincenzo

4. Nevertheless

5. Falling Into Your Smile

6. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

7. Bridgerton

8. Trese

9. Mr. Queen

10. Alice In Borderland

SONGS OR LYRICS

1. Pagsamo lyrics

2. Heartbreak Anniversary lyrics

3. Crazier lyrics

4. Panalo lyrics

5. Paubaya lyrics

6. Mapa lyrics

7. Drivers License lyrics

8. All Too Well lyrics

9. Levitating lyrics

10. traitor lyrics

GAME-RELATED

1. Axie Infinity

2. Dragonary

3. CryptoBlades

4. Specimen Zero

5. My DeFi Pet

6. Sausage Man

7. KaraStar

8. Valorant

9. Among Us

10. Genshin Impact

MALE PERSONALITIES

1. Jake Gyllenhaal

2. Kim Seon-ho

3. Hwang In-youp

4. Gerald Anderson

5. Dylan O'brien

6. Scottie Thompson

7. Dominic Roque

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo

9. Carlo Paalam

10. Mel Sarmiento

FEMALE PERSONALITIES

1. Yen Santos

2. Rabiya Mateo

3. AJ Raval

4. Hidilyn Diaz

5. Leni Robredo

6. Sara Duterte

7. Bella Poarch

8. Olivia Rodrigo

9. HoYeon Jung

10. Olivia Culpo

MOVIES

1. Raya and the Last Dragon

2. Army of the Dead

3. Black Widow

4. Red Notice

5. Death of a Girlfriend

6. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

7. Army of Thieves

8. Rurouni Kenshin

9. Space Jam: A New Legacy

10. Cruella

KOREAN PERSONALITIES

1. Kim Seon-ho

2. Hwang In-youp

3. HoYeon Jung

4. Lee Da-in

5. Yeon Woo

6. Seo Yea-ji

7. Song Kang

8. Enhypen

9. Han So Hee

10. Heeseung