'Shame on you': Karen Davila slams Plantation Bay shareholder over autism remarks

MANILA -- Karen Davila on Wednesday slammed a shareholder of a resort in Cebu after his remarks about a parent and her child with autism went viral online.

In a series of Twitter posts, the veteran broadcaster called out Plantation Bay Resort and Spa shareholder Manny Gonzalez, saying his "words and heartlessness do not belong in the world today that seeks to include all persons with needs."

"Shame on you, Manny Gonzales of Plantation Bay, for trying to school a parent of a child with autism on what the symptoms are. You are a disgrace to the tourism industry," said Davila, who is a mother to a son with autism.

"I stand up for all parents of kids with special needs. I understand our responsibility to manage the behavior of our children, [but] no parent deserves to be treated in this manner. A non-apology apology just hurts even more," she added, reposting a screenshot of Gonzalez' apology.

In a now-deleted post on TripAdvisor, Gonzalez said "uncontrolled shouting is not a symptom of autism," and at one point even told the public to "Google autism and verify this for yourself."

This after TripAdvisor user Mai Pages narrated her "discriminating" experience at Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, where at least two lifeguards called them out after they heard her son with autism "squealing with delight" whenever he jumps into the water.

Davila pointed out it was wrong for Gonzalez to "school a parent of a child with autism."

"Napakasama na insultuhin pa ng ganoon ang magulang gayung hindi naman siya duktor o eksperto sa autism," she said.

In a statement posted on its website, Autism Society Philippines urged Plantation Bay to acknowledge "the need for rights-based disability sensitivity training and a review of its policies and processes against the Magna Carta of Persons with Disabilities."

Reacting to the resort's apology via Facebook, the group said it is "a significant first step," but it "has a long way to go."

