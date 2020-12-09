Miss Eco Teen International 2020 winner eyes showbiz, says she admires Bea Alonzo

Miss Eco Teen International 2020 Roberta Angela Tamondong (left) and actress Bea Alonzo. Photos from @roberta.tamondong and @beaalonzo on Instagram

MANILA -- Roberta Angela Tamondong is back in the Philippines after being crowned Miss Eco Teen International 2020 in Hurghada, Egypt.

The 18-year-old student from San Beda University said she is thankful for her win despite only having a week to prepare for the pageant.

"I gave all of my best," she said in a press conference on Wednesday, adding that she is dedicating her crown to all those who have supported her in her journey.

Tamondong said she is set to return to Egypt to host the Miss Eco International pageant in March next year, and go to New York as an ambassador for the environment for the United Nations.

The beauty queen is set to receive a cash prize of $4,000, saying she will use part of it to fund environment programs during her reign.

While she is now the newest star in the pageant world, Tamondong has always set her sights on a showbiz career.

She considers Bea Alonzo her favorite local actress, saying she admires her for her beauty and acting skills.

"Noong nag-start ako ng pageantry, ang daming nagsasabi sa akin na kamukha ko raw si Bea Alonzo, pero 'di ko naman nakikita. Kasi napakaganda niya," she gushed.

"Si Bea magaling umarte. I really look up to her acting skills," she added.

Pressed to reveal her showbiz crush, Tamondong mentioned Daniel Padilla and James Reid.

"Marami naman... Hindi naman 'yung die-hard na crush. I just really admire them as a celebrity and as an actor. I really love their acting skills," she said.

After finishing college, Tamondong hopes to study mass communication to develop her hosting skills, and eventually compete in the Miss World Philippines pageant.

Miss World Philippines national director Arnold Vegafria, who handpicked her for the Miss Eco Teen International pageant, told her during the press conference that she is welcome to join again "for a higher crown."

Vegafria added that aside from signing up with their organization, Tamondong is also set to ink a deal with a movie company.

Related video: