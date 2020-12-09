Maxene Magalona goes on a 10-day silent retreat with husband in Bali

MANILA - Maxene Magalona and her husband Rob Manaquil just finished their 10-day silent retreat in Bali, Indonesia.

On Instagram, Magalona said they have tried different forms of meditation and the Vipassana technique is the only one that got her totally immersed in her practice.

“This is the deepest that I’ve ever travelled into my own body. Now I understand why silence & isolation are key elements in learning this technique. You will need to detach from the external and material world for a while so that you can enter your internal universe and completely feel all the sensations within,” she said.

Sharing her photo with her husband at the end of the silent retreat, Magalona said what they went through ingrained in their hearts “the feeling of overwhelming gratitude coupled with clarity and lightness.”

Talking about her journey, Magalona said she was experiencing so much distress and frustration during the first few days of the process but she was able to turn things around eventually.

“I wasn’t used to sitting in meditation for 10 hours a day! My legs were in so much pain! I couldn’t stop fidgeting and squirming. Our teacher encouraged us to try our best not to react and just sit through the discomfort as he assured us that the pain was only temporary.,” she said.

Magalona followed this advice and welcomed all the sensations that came up.

“I didn’t label them as positive or negative. I just allowed myself to feel everything and not react,” she said.

Towards the end of the retreat, Magalona said she was happily floating inside her body.

“My legs were still in a lot of pain but the upper half of my body was in pure ecstasy. I found myself smiling as I realized that this was exactly what life was about — a blissful balance between pleasure and pain. We just have to surrender and trust that God will take care of us. We need only be still,” she said.

