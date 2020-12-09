Goodbye, long hair? Ivana surprises fans with short hairstyle

MANILA — Ivana Alawi surprised her fans on Tuesday with a photo of her sporting a short hairstyle, with many saying the fresh look fits her.

The actress and social media superstar appears to have shortened her hair significantly in the Instagram snap, which is a photo from her pictorial for a jewelry brand.

She was photographed by BJ Pascual, with styling by Adrianne Concepcion, makeup by Mickey See, and hair by Renz Pangilinan.

It’s unclear whether the hairstyle was achieved with a wig, or was the result of an actual haircut.

Either way, followers of Alawi flooded the post with surprised comments, mostly branding the look as “stunning.”

Alawi, 23, has been sporting long hair since her showbiz breakthrough in 2018.

Most recently, she had her usual long locks in her pictorial as the 2021 calendar girl of a rum brand.

