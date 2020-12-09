'Forever grateful': Gazini Ganados looks back a year after Miss Universe stint

MANILA -- It's been exactly a year since Gazini Ganados represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2019 pageant.

The beauty queen took to Instagram to celebrate her "Universary," saying she is thankful not just for the experience, but also for all the opportunities she received after her pageant stint.

"Time flies so fast! Forever grateful for the amazing experience and the doors that lead to new opportunities. Thank you, Universe!" she said.

Ganados added that she hopes to see her fellow Miss Universe candidates after the pandemic.

"Also, missing my Miss Universe sisters! See you when all of this is over!" she said.

Ganados finished in the Top 20 of Miss Universe 2019, which was won by Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa.

She was aiming to score a back-to-back victory for the Philippines with Catriona Gray, who is the fourth Filipina Miss Universe.

Related video: