Thousands celebrate Feast of the Immaculate Conception

Catholic devotees join the feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin procession at Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Cubao on December 8, 2023 in Quezon City. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN

MANILA — Thousands gathered in the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Pasig City to celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on Friday.

Hourly masses began at 5 a.m.

But, what exactly is celebrated during the said feast?

“Ang kahulugan nito na ang ating mahal na Birheng Maria ay pinaglihi nang walang kasalanan. So from the very moment of their conception in the womb of Saint Anne, she was already filled with grace,” Fr. Mariano Baranda, rector and parish priest of Pasig City said.

“Inaplika rin ng ating Panginoon ang Kanyang power para hindi man lang marumihan ang kanyang napakalinis na puso,” he added.

Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara of the Diocese of Pasig, who is also the Vice President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), said: “Katambal ng pasasalamat at pagtitiwala ay isang gawain. At ‘yan po ay paglilingkod. ‘Yan ang pinatunayan ni Maria. Naunawaan niya ang plano ng Diyos, plano ng kaligtasan at siya ay umoo."

A Marian devotee, Noemi Froilan, was one of those who took time to visit the cathedral. Despite losing her eldest child, Noemi has maintained her strong faith and is grateful to the Virgin Mary for whom she said blessed her with a daughter whose birthday is on December 8.

“Sobra kasi yung binigay niya sa'kin,” Froilan said. “Hindi na ako naniwalang magkakaanak ako, may miracle.”

Maricar Abonita, another devotee, made sure to come to the church before they flew back to Bicol, “Every December 8 talagang nagsisimba ako…pasasalamat sa mga blessing na binibigay niya sa araw-araw.”

The church said the celebration need not be grand for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception; what’s important is for people to become close to God and live by His teachings.

“Sundin lang natin ang pinapagawa sa atin ng ating Panginoong Hesus. At ano po ang pinagawa sa atin ng ating Panginoon? Na tayo’y magmahalan… maging siya man ay hindi mo kakilala, hindi mo kaibigan, hindi mabuti sayo,” Baranda explained.

450TH YEAR OF THE PASIG CATHEDRAL

Aside from the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, Pasiguenos also celebrate the 450th anniversary of their church or the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, one of the oldest Marian churches in the country.

According to the Comite de Festejos de Pasig 2023, their festivities and preparation have been year-long.

“We feel so proud because it’s very seldom that you reach this time di ba?” Jovito “Jei-Jei” Gertes, President of the Comite said. “Ang gusto natin sa mga parishioners is mas lumalim pa ang kanilang debosyon, ang pananampalataya sa Kristiyanismo.”

Aside from masses, a grand solemn procession in honor of the La Immaculada de Concepcion de Pasig was also held.