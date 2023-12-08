Madame Tussauds Singapore reveals Dua Lipa wax figure

Dua Lipa’s fifth wax figure is dressed in a blue iridescent ruffle top and holographic pants. Photo: Handout

Grammy-winning British pop star Dua Lipa's latest wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore.



Dua Lipa's fifth wax figure is dressed in a blue iridescent ruffle top and holographic pants, which was inspired by her outfit during the UEFA Champion League Finals in 2018.



"Madame Tussauds Singapore is pleased to be the first attraction in Asia to have Dua Lipa's figure so fans in the region can look forward to getting up close and personal with the star," Steven Chung, general manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore, said in a statement.

Dua Lipa's wax figure took approximately six months to create by a team of highly trained studio artists in London. Each strand of hair was individually inserted by hand, taking about five weeks to complete her head of hair alone.

Dua Lipa, who has 88 million followers on Instagram, is known for her hit singles like "One Kiss', "Levitating" and "Don't Stop."

This year, the global pop superstar had her acting debut via the film "Barbie." She also released her single "Dance The Night."

