Handout

MANILA -- Looking for gift ideas? Check out the newest range of holiday-themed bathing items from Lush.

The collection includes bath bombs, shower products, body lotions, soaps, and skin and lip care items, and fragrances evoking the joy of the Christmas season.

Customers can buy items such as the Gingerbread Lip Scrub, Berry Berry Christmas Shower Gel, Lush Yog Nog Shower Gel, Snowdrift Bath Bomb, Magical Santa Bath Bomb, and the Snow Fairy line.

Also available is the Christmas Buds Advent Calendar, which has a mix of 25 bathing products.

The new items can be purchased in Lush stores and in the brand's website, with prices starting at P1,995.

In the Philippines, Lush is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists Inc. and is located at Alabang Town Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Bonifacio High Street, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 3, Robinsons Magnolia, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia, and Trinoma.