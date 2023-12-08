Some of the new offerings at Locavore's Estancia branch. Handout



MANILA -- Locavore is reinventing classic Noche Buena favorites with its new holiday dishes, which are available at its branch at Estancia mall in Pasig.

Diners can enjoy menu items such as Bulalo Pintxos and Bistek Pintxos, which are both served with housemade bagnet chips paired with spiced vinegar.

Also available is the Bagnet Buro Mustasa, a roasted bone marrow favorite that is mixed with pickled labanos and pares jam.

Locavore also has new gin-based fruity cocktails called Hardin, Albularyo, Diwata, and Balakyot ni Paloma; as well as the Antibayotiko made with chili-infused Cazadores Reposado with smoked rock salt; and the vodka-based spritzer Melona High Ball.

"We wanted to ensure that there's something for everyone, a variety of tastes and textures that can be shared and savored with family and friends. We believe that great food has the power to bring people closer, to create lasting memories, and this Christmas, we wanted to be a part of those memories in a big way," said Locavore chef and co-founder Mikel Zaguirre.

Locavore's holiday menu will soon be served at its branches in Bonifacio Global City, Eastwood, and S Maison.