Poster for Hallyu Holiday Market. Photo from MakeItLive

Fans of Asian pop culture ought to prepare their wallets because two bazaars catering to their interests are set to welcome them at the start of 2024.

On January 7, Hallyu Holiday Market — the holiday edition of Hallyu Market — is happening at the SM North EDSA Skydome, organizer MakeItLive said in a press release.

The event, dubbed as "the biggest K-merch bazaar" in the country, features various booths and merchants offering merchandise related to Korean entertainment.

Tickets, priced at P199, are available through MakeItLive's official website while interested merchants may also book a booth on the same site.

Earlier this year, Hallyu Market was held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, with over 120 participating merchants selling fan-made items featuring Korean celebrities as well as products from Korean beauty and fashion brands.

Poster for Fantopia. Photo from MakeItLive

Meanwhile, a bazaar featuring merchandise based on Korean and other Asian pop culture is set to take place at the Megatrade Hall 1 of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on February 18.

The event called Fantopia seeks to bring together fans of K-pop, J-pop, anime, J-rock, C-pop and Thai pop, among others, said MakeItLive.

MakeItLive added it would announce more details regarding Fantopia "soon."

