LOOK: American Drag Race Superstar Kerri Colby is in Manila for her show 'Shantay You Sleigh' tomorrow December 9 at Empty Stomach in BGC, Taguig.



Kerri braved the Manila traffic yesterday and strolled a bit - did a little bit of shopping, tried Pinoy food and wore this updated… pic.twitter.com/CQc6aRQpAc — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 8, 2023

MANILA -- Former "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant Kerri Colby is in Manila for a Christmas themed-drag show "Shantay You Sleigh" happening this Saturday, December 9.

Ahead of her show, Colby told ABS-CBN News that it’s her first time ever to be in Asia.



"Number one, it’s so nice to be here, it’s a nice place to see. Second, it’s no secret that Manila people, the Pinoys, my baklas, just mean a lot to me and they’re so beautiful, so special and really been an amazing part of my fans. So just to be here and to get to meet people, it just feels amazing," Colby said.



Colby is part of the House of Colby, and her drag mother, Sasha Colby, was here in Manila just recently. Colby was part of the Season 14 of the award-winning reality series "RuPaul’s Drag Race."



‘I definitely will be bringing a little bit of goddess, a little bit of fantasy, and some holiday. We gotta keep the maligayang Pasko, Christmas spirit alive," Colby said.



She will be performing alongside our local drag queens like "Drag Race Philippines" Season 2 winner Captivating Katkat, Bernie, Miss Jade So and Matilduh.



"The dolls right here are beautiful. It does make me happy to see queer culture, not just be celebrated and embraced, but also just so beautifully expressed. I’m excited to meet the girls. I already know Miss Jade So, but I’m excited to meet everyone else," she said.



Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Colby is now based in downtown Los Angeles and the Pinoy culture is no alien to her. She said she is surrounded by love from her two Filipina best friends.



‘I have two Pinoy daughters and they really are the ones who introduced me to the culture. They taught me everything what not to say, they taught how to misbehave, but also they taught me love, try some of the food like sweet spaghetti in Jollibee, a little basics. That really prepped me to come here and really to enjoy and take this moment so nicely," she said.



Braving the Manila traffic, Colby went to Taguig and did some Christmas shopping, a food trip and even tried an updated version of a terno in a local traditional shop.



‘I am going to try balut, it’s on my list to try, but for now I’m taking it easy. Yes I did get to try some clothes, and they made me try the traditional outfit and they gave me the updated version," she said.



"Shantay You Sleigh" will be held on December 9 at Empty Stomach in BGC, Taguig.

