Crowds flock to Marikina bazaar, carnival for Christmas

MANILA — As Christmas nears, Marikina City emerges as a vibrant destination, drawing crowds with its grand ChristmasSaya Bazaar and Carnival.

This festive celebration has become a magnet for people seeking the perfect blend of shopping, entertainment, and cultural experiences.

The heart of the attraction lies in the ChristmasSaya Bazaar, where over 400 tenants converge to create a bustling marketplace.

This shopping extravaganza caters to diverse tastes, offering an array of products that make for ideal Christmas gifts.

From trendy clothes and stylish shoes to essential school supplies and delightful toys, the bazaar provides a one-stop-shop for holiday shoppers.

For those on the hunt for unique and thoughtful presents, the bazaar is a treasure trove.

Adjacent to the bustling bazaar is the ChristmasSaya Carnival, a delight for thrill-seekers of all ages.

The carnival boasts an impressive lineup of rides, ranging from the classic carousel for the little ones to adrenaline-pumping experiences like the Frisbee and the Sea Dragon.

Whether you prefer a leisurely spin or a heart-pounding adventure, the carnival has something for everyone.

"Ang ChristmasSaya Bazaar and Carnival namin ngayon ay mas pinalaki, mas maraming tenants sa bazaar... 'Yung carnival namin, mas pinalaki rin ang mga rides," said Marites Alfaro, sales and marketing senior manager of Riverbanks Mall.

Adding a touch of cultural richness to the festivities, Marikina's ChristmasSaya celebration includes a museum showcasing hundreds of Belens or nativity scenes.

These Belens, originating from different countries, are crafted from a variety of materials such as wood, glass, and even lahar or volcanic ash.

The museum provides a captivating journey through the diverse interpretations of this timeless Christmas tradition, offering visitors a unique glimpse into global celebrations.

"Collection ito ni Gigi Carlos. Mayroon siyang 800 collection na belen... Itong mga belen ay galing sa iba't ibang bansa, mayroong gawa sa capiz, mayroon sa corn husk, crystals... Every Friday to Saturday, open ang Belen Museum from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.," said Alfaro.

Marikina's ChristmasSaya Bazaar and Carnival has evolved into a must-visit destination during the holiday season.

With its diverse shopping offerings thrilling carnival rides, and a museum showcasing the beauty of global traditions, the celebration captures the true essence of Christmas joy.