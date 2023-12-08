MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is bringing back the Tagalized production of the Mozart opera “The Marriage of Figaro,” which was originally produced as part of the CCP Out-Of-The-Box Series, this time in Intramuros.

The opera will be held on December 9, Saturday, at 6 p.m. at Baluarte de San Diego in Intramuros, Manila.

“After its successful comeback with Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela, Intramuros Evenings continues to delight with another CCP production, ‘Ang Kasal ni Figaro.’ We are grateful for this partnership with CCP as we relaunched our program. You can look forward to good programming that showcases the best of the Philippine arts and culture while promoting historical landmarks inside the Walled City,” Intramuros Administration head Atty. Joan M. Padilla said.

“Ang Kasal ni Figaro” follows the resourceful servant Figaro as he and his betrothed Suzanne prepare for their wedding. In a comedic journey to happy-ever-after, the couple faces several attempts of Count Almaviva to prevent the marriage.

The libretto of “The Marriage of Figaro” was written by Lorenzo da Ponte, based on "The Figaro Trilogy" by French playwright Pierre Beaumarchais.

“Ang Kasal ni Figaro” will feature Bianca Camille Aguila, Roxy Aldiosa, Diego Aranda, Angeli Benipayo, Ruzzel Clemeno, Nerissa de Juan, Roby Malubay, Nomher Nival, Noel Rayos, Jonathan Tadioan, and Floyd Tena, with stage direction by Jaime del Mundo.

Farley Asuncion is in charge of the music direction, with Ohm David for set design, Raqs Regalado for costumes, Rards Corpus for sound, Rommel Serrano for hair & make-up styling, and D Cortezano for lighting.

CCP vice president and artistic director Dennis N. Marasigan did the translation for this production.

“True to the concept of the CCP Out-Of-The-Box Series, which aims to present performances that audiences normally wouldn’t see in conventional programming, this re-staging of 'Ang Kasal ni Figaro' would give a unique twist to what the opera we know. With its minimal set design and technical requirement, we are able to produce opera to create new awareness and further appreciation to this art form,” Marasigan said.