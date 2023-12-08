Baldur's Gate 3 walked away with six awards at the 2023 Game Awards, which celebrates the best in video gaming this year.

The role-playing game took the coveted Game of the Year prize along with awards for Best Performance for Neil Newbon, Best Community Support, Best RPG, Best Multiplayer Game and Players' Voice or the community choice award.

"A game like this isn't possible if we don't have a better team working on it and the team at Larian spent their hearts and souls, six years on this game, and sometimes in very difficult circumstances when COVID came. Along the way we lost quite a few people also so we wanna dedicate this to all people we lost," Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke said.

Baldur's Gate 3 was also nominated for Best Score/Music, which was won by Final Fantasy 16.

Other big winners include League of Legends player Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, Valorant coach Christine "Potter" Chi and games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Honkai Star Rail, Resident Evil Village, Street Fighter 6, and The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.