Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup is happy and grateful to have finally made the trip to Israel after experiencing travel-related difficulties.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Supsup admitted that she almost gave up going to Israel for the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

"The past week had been stressful with the new travel restrictions due to the omicron variant. With the series of cancellations, rebooking, [and] coordination, I almost gave up traveling," she said.

Supsup also thanked all those who have helped make her trip possible, adding that she is excited to see what Israel has to offer.

"Today ends my quarantine, and I can't wait to explore the country!" she said.

Supsup is in Israel to show her support for Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez as she competes on the international stage on December 12 (morning of December 13 in Manila).

Gomez is the second representative under the Miss Universe Philippines organization led by Supsup. Her predecessor, Rabiya Mateo, finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe held earlier this year.

