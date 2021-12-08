Screengrab from YouTube

Catriona Gray has released the second part of her South Africa vlog which included what many pageant fans have been waiting for -- her reunion with one of her predecessors, Pia Wurtzbach.

Gray and Wurtzbach, who won Miss Universe in 2018 and 2015, respectively, have been considered one of the most loved beauty queens not just in the Philippines, but across the globe.

On top of being idolized and emulated by many aspiring beauty queens, they are also among the favorite Miss Universe titleholders of this year's candidates.

Gray and Wurtzbach's reunion was short and sweet, and took place before they graced the red carpet of Miss South Africa 2021.

Wurtzbach saw Gray, who was standing outside her dressing room, and the two hugged upon seeing each other.

"Oh my gosh, hi! Finally! How are you?" Wurtzbach told Gray, who replied, "I love your dress!"

Watch their reunion starting at the 10:58 mark in Gray's vlog below:

And while Gray was happy to have been part of Miss South Africa 2021 as a backstage host, the former Miss Universe also opened up about an unexpected event involving her boyfriend, actor Sam Milby.

She revealed that Milby had to go fly out unexpectedly because of a family emergency. It was later reported that the actor's father has passed away.

Gray paid tribute to Lloyd Milby, who died on November 1, by including photos of him on her vlog.

"He found out and decided he needed to leave unexpectedly, right before I stepped out on to the red carpet," she said. "I put a smile on my face as I stepped out for the cameras for the show, but my mind was just constantly with Sam and his family."

