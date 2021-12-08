MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

FOODPANDA'S NEW PANDAPRO REWARDS

Foodpanda recently introduced its newest lineup of perks under its Pandapro rewards program, which costs P399 yearly or P50 monthly.

Aside from 40% off on restaurants and other exclusive benefits, Pandapro members get to enjoy the following this holiday season:

Zalora: 20% + 5% cashback benefit for every P1,500 worth of shopping

Klook: 10% off with a maximum P500 worth of discount on Klook Philippines activities until December 31, 2021

Viu: 1-month free subscription

KonsultaMD: 1-month free subscription

More details are available on Foodpanda's Facebook and Instagram pages.

GENTEEL HOME OPENS SHOWROOM

Genteel Home, a Pampanga-based boutique lifestyle store offering interior design services and bespoke furniture, recently opened its first showroom in Angeles, Pampanga.

Upon entering the new Genteel Home showroom, guests will be greeted by a huge floor space that showcases pieces of bespoke furniture. On the far right is a grand staircase that leads to the mezzanine where the offices and design studio are situated.

The Genteel Home showroom is attached to a workshop where clients can watch how their commissioned pieces of furniture are constructed by the skillful craftsmen of Pampanga.

It is located at 124 Fil-Am Friendship Highway in Angeles. More details are available on Genteel Home's Facebook and Instagram pages.

GLOBE'S GPLAN PLUS

Globe recently introduced GPlan Plus, a only postpaid plan that promises bigger all-access data and the power to convert what is not used into Globe Rewards points

It also comes with 6 months of free unlimited 5G for GPlan Plus 999 and up, and is equipped with unlimited all-net calls for mobile and landline and unlimited texts.

The plan also includes free 24/7 access to telehealth consultations from KonsultaMD, and insurance coverage from GInsure powered by Singlife Philippines via the GCash app.

Both new and current Globe customers can sign up for GPlan Plus.

GRAB WELCOMES S&R TO GRABMART

Grab recently welcomed S&R to GrabMart, offering the membership grocery shopping retailer's products to customers within Metro Manila.

S&R customers can enroll their membership cards on the Grab app to enjoy bigger savings and more.

All GrabMart users can enjoy P100 off for a minimum purchase of P1,200 by using the code SNR100OFF upon checkout.

NINJA VAN GEARS UP FOR HOLIDAYS

Ninja Van Philippines is gearing up for Christmas with its Pinabilis Para sa Pasko campaign, which ensures fast delivery and excellent customer service during the holiday rush.

The express logistics company has installed a new crossbelt sorter in its 21,000-sq.m. warehouse in Cabuyao, Laguna to boost its sort automation efforts.

Shippers and shoppers can expect faster deliveries as the automation increases productivity per head by five times and the number of parcels handled per hour by four.

ORTIGAS MALLS' LOYALTY CARD

Ortigas Malls has introduced a loyalty card that allows shoppers to enjoy privileges from across its merchant members in Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia, and Industria.



The Ortigas Community Card offers perks such as free parking, discounted car wash service, free use of ShopBox and shopping fee, and complimentary use of the Greenhills customer lounge.

To apply for the Ortigas Community Card, download the Ortigas Malls mobile app on App Store or Google Play. Click membership and Community Card to register, and show the digital card and ID number to redeem discounts and perks.

POWER PLANT MALL'S DIGITAL CHRISTMAS RAFFLE

Aimazing, a retail data platform for mall management, has announced that it had been selected by Rockwell’s Power Plant Mall to launch a digital Christmas raffle.

Shoppers who spend P1,000 to P3,000 at selected Rockwell locations and stores from November 5 until January 31, 2022 and enter their Christmas raffle code on Rockwell’s loyalty app can stand a chance to win a Land Rover Defender worth more than P6.5 million.

ROBINSONS' RMALLS+ MOBILE APP

Robinsons Malls has launched a mobile app that offers exclusive deals and discounts plus first dibs on mall promotions.

Shoppers who download the RMalls+ app can be the first to score benefits such as buy-one-get-one deals from Auntie Anne’s and Snow Plus; freebies from Cinnabon, Chili’s, Classic Savory, Kuya J, Pancake House, Smart, and Super Bowl of China; and up to 50% discount deals from Charles & Keith, Mary Grace, Levi’s, World Balance, Cherry Mobile, Photoline, Executive Optical, Sarabia Optical, Lay Bare, Hey Sugar, Nailaholics, Ooh La Lash, Vivere Salon, and Dental Nook.

They can also enjoy up to 25% off from partner hotels such as Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu, Crowne Plaza, Summit Hotels and Resorts, and Go Hotels, as well as and discounts from Foodpanda merchants inside Robinsons Malls.

Starting December 15, app users can get two free parking vouchers in select Robinsons Malls.