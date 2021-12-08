Marian Rivera arrives in Israel to judge Miss Universe

Marian Rivera arrived in Israel barely a week before the 2021 Miss Universe coronation night.

Rivera, who flew to Israel with husband Dingdong Dantes and her own glam team, will be sitting as a member of the Miss Universe 2021 selection committee.

Going by her several posts on Instagram, the actress was clad in an all-black outfit paired with a white coat when she landed in Israel.

Currently, she, Dantes and her team are already in Eilat where the final Miss Universe night will be held.

The actress will be joined by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Tali Eshkoli, Coco Rocha, Lyrica Okano, Daniel Rubino, and vlogger Patrick Starrr as panel of judges.

“Siguro aaminin ko na, para sa akin, minsan lang siguro ito na mabigyan ang isang tao ng ganito kahalagang gagampanan mo sa isang Miss U, na kung saan ay napakahalagang okasyon na magsasama-sama ang lahat. Para sa akin, isang malaking karangalan ito,” Rivera said in a virtual media conference just before she left the Philippines.

For Rivera, it would be an honor to witness the performances of the most beautiful ladies around the world.

Bea Luigi Gomez will be representing the Philippines in this year’s Miss Universe.

She will vie for the fifth Miss Universe crown of the country after Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Wurtzbach, (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018).

The 70th edition of the pageant will be held on December 12 (morning of December 13 in the Philippines). It will be aired live on ABS-CBN's A2Z channel 11 starting at 7:30 a.m.

The coronation night will have a same-day replay on A2Z at 11 p.m., and will be shown on later dates on the ABS-CBN cable channels Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel, and streaming platform iWantTFC.