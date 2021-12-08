Comedy couple Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler. Screengrab from Jo Koy's Facebook page

Comedians Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler did a "blending of cultures" by preparing a holiday dish that features both Filipino and Jewish influences.

The real-life couple made a "Jewipino" spaghetti, adding familiar Filipino ingredients such as banana ketchup and hotdogs to the tomato sauce base.

To add a Jewish touch, Handler brought out Hebrew National hotdogs, which are beef franks.

"We'll use Hebrew National hotdogs because that is a childhood staple of mine, and a Jewish staple. Jewish aren't really allowed to eat pork," she said.

Jo Koy, for his part, said: "This is the secret sauce. It's called banana ketchup."

It was last September when Jo Koy and Handler publicly confirmed their relationship.

They have known each other for quite some time, with the former having appeared on her show, "Chelsea Lately," many times during its run.

Jo Koy, who rose to fame for speaking highly of his Filipino roots in his acts, performed in Manila and Cebu back in January 2020.

