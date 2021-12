MANILA -- Roberta Tamondong is looking forward to crowning her successor in the Miss Eco Teen pageant.

On Instagram, Tamondong shared photos as she prepares to fly to Egypt for Miss Eco Teen 2021, which is set to be held on December 21.

"See you soon, Egypt," the beauty queen said.

Tamondong was crowned Miss Eco Teen in December last year, with the pageant also held in Egypt.

The country's representative, Tatyana Austria, is aiming for a back-to-back win for the Philippines.