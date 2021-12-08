MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez revealed the dish that she is looking forward to the most during Christmas.

In an interview posted on Lazada's Facebook page, the Filipina beauty queen said her favorite holiday dish is menudo, a tomato-based stew with pork, liver, carrots, and potatoes.

"Menudo. It's a favorite dish that I always ask for my sister to cook every Christmas," she said.

When asked about her most loved family tradition, Gomez mentioned noche buena or the Christmas Eve dinner.

"My favorite family tradition during the holidays is the noche buena. I always look forward to seeing all my friends and family and eating dinner with them on Christmas Eve," she said.

As to her favorite Christmas decor, the country's Miss Universe representative said: "Definitely the lanterns, as we call it here in the Philippines, the parol."

Lazada is the official voting platform in the Philippines for the 70th Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12 (morning of December 13 in Manila).

Users of the e-commerce platform can enter up to five free votes daily, but they can vote for their favorite finalist multiple times in a day until the coronation event.

Filipinos can watch the national costume and preliminary competitions on LazLive, as well as Lazada Philippines' Facebook and Twitter pages, on December 11 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Replays will be made available on the same day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

