Search is on for first Metro Man cover star on Kumu

Handout

MANILA -- Local fashion website Metro.Style is looking for its first-ever cover star on Metro Man via the streaming platform Kumu.

The search is open to male Kumu users, who need to race in earning the most "Metro Man Cover" or "Metro Man Shoot" virtual gifts from their viewers while livestreaming until 11:59 p.m. on December 12.

The person who will emerge as the winner will be groomed, styled, and photographed by the Metro team in a special cover shoot, and receive an exclusive grooming and style gift set worth P25,000.

He will also be interviewed on "Metro Chats" on Kumu and featured in a Metro.Style cover story article.

The second and third placers will also appear in an episode of "Metro Chats," experience a virtual photo shoot with the Metro team, and have features on Metro.Style.

The rest of the Top 10 will be featured on Metro.Style and receive a special portrait treatment from the Metro team.

The newest campaign of Metro.Style follows its previous search for the Metro cover girl on Kumu last October, where Monique de los Santos was proclaimed winner.

She will have a "live photo shoot" streamed on Kumu on December 11, with the digital cover to be released within the month.

Related video: