Pia Wurtzbach responds to bashers questioning her Woman of the Year award

MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach is speaking up after some netizens commented that she is not deserving of her Woman of the Year award from the Dubai-based luxury magazine Xpedition supposedly because she is allegedly not doing anything.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Wurtzbach said she is not the type who likes explaining herself but she said she felt the need to break this silence over these accusations.

“Ang saya saya ko everytime I give back in my own little way. And it hurts me when people say na wala naman akong ginawa or ginagawa. Pinopost ko naman pero somehow people only notice the glam pics and my photos with Jeremy (Jauncey, her boyfriend),” she said.

According to Wurtzbach, this year has been tough for her too but she’s been trying to keep her head up and balance work and her personal life.

“I've been through some really dark times this year (even Jeremy has seen it) but somehow I’ve been able to fight through it and I haven’t forgotten about the people who believe in me,” she said.

Addressing her bashers “who work so hard to bring me down,” Wurtzbach has this to say: “Okay lang sa 'kin kung ayaw nyo sa 'kin or iba kasi ang bet nyo. This month marks 5 years since I won Miss Universe but there are people and organizations who still believe and trust in me and that’s all that matters. OK na OK na 'ko dun.”

The former Miss Universe titleholder then enumerated the things she’s done to help others during this pandemic.

“After the success of my very first fundraiser I gained the confidence to do more. So then when Vestido and Aquafina asked me to donate gowns I wore as Miss Universe, I said yes! Gowns and shoes were auctioned off all for charity,” she said.

“A few months later I was asked by WWF to join their team and I was so happy to be a part of it and learn more, also because Jeremy who is a global ambassador for WWF, has been teaching me so much about it. Now because of safety reasons, I haven’t done any on ground work yet but I helped with their fundraisers and since I joined their team, we closed 3 campaigns. Each of them were about 300-400 thousand pesos. I also auctioned off my watches to Anne's and Angel's fundraiser earlier this year and the funds also went to charity. I also do a free talk with UNAIDS every 3 months,” she added.

Furthermore, Wurtzbach shared that when she was on her way back to the Philippines from London, she already got in touch with her fellow beauty queens about spearheading another fundraiser for the victims of the recent typhoons in the country.

“I kept myself busy during this pandemic by helping, donating, keeping myself updated with the news and doing free interviews and talks,” she said.

At the end of her post, Wutzbach emphasized that in all her efforts to help, she always does the most of the work herself.

The former Miss Universe personally attended the Xpedition Annual Gala Awards (XAGA) in Dubai over the weekend to receive her Women of the Year award.

According to Wurtzbach, a total of 15 awards were given out at the event.

Another Filipino recipient was Now United member Bailey May, who was named Young Achiever of the Year.

Wurtzbach is the second Filipino to be proclaimed Woman of the Year by Xpedition.

For its first edition in September 2019, XAGA gave the award to then reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC