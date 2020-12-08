Nueva Ecija city skips glitz in 55th anniversary amid pandemic, shifts to services

MANILA -- Palayan, Nueva Ecija typically marks its anniversary with week-long festivities that culminate with a variety show featuring local celebrities.

But with the pandemic this 2020, the city opted to have a simpler celebration this December.

While she still sees the value of providing entertainment to residents, Palayan Mayor Rianne Cuevas said they focused on addressing their more urgent needs during their city's 55th anniversary.

Cuevas skipped the glitz to help workers displaced by the pandemic, giving them aid with the help of the Department of Labor and Employment.

A training program for making bath soaps, scrubs, and marmalade from calamansi was also held to provide alternative sources of livelihood.

Other activities lined up from December 1 to 5 include a lecture on cattle production and dispersal, a housing caravan by the National Housing Authority, orientation programs for entrepreneurship and leadership campaigns, distribution of meat processing equipment and tools, mass rapid testing, turning over of housing to beneficiaries, opening of infrastructure projects, and door-to-door deliveries of gifts to the elderly.

"We had a few events, 'yung makatuturan for the Palayanos. Katulad nga po ng housing, kasi dumadami 'yung residents ng Palayan so we would like to put up a building na parang condo type for them," Cuevas said in an interview with talk show host Boy Abunda aired on ANC last Dec. 5.

"Tapos meron din kaming na-bless na mga bahay that we did for them to answer disaster resiliency," she added.

According to Cuevas, they made an effort to provide medical supplies such as masks, alcohol, and protective gear to frontliners as soon as the lockdown started, allowing them to share their resources with other municipalities.

They also supplied chicken, vegetables, goods, and rice amid the pandemic.

When asked by Abunda if she personally goes around, Cuevas said she also joined in conducting COVID-19 tests, citing her background as a nurse.

"As a nurse, isa ako sa mga nagpi-prick sa kanila. Hindi nila ako nakikilala kasi naka-mask, naka-PPE. 'Pag kinausap ko na, 'Ay, si mayor pala 'to!'" she said.

Cuevas went on to share one of her strategies for overseas Filipino workers who have been returning home during the pandemic.

She said they are first required to get tested, and can only enter the barangay once they are cleared.

"Once you're cleared, isolate ka sa bahay mo. And wala kaming deaths so far," she said.

