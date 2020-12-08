Mutya ng Pilipinas won't send PH rep to Miss Tourism International due to pandemic

A promotional photo for the upcoming Miss Tourism International pageant shows reigning queen Cyrille Payumo of the Philippines. Facebook.com/MissTourismInternational

MANILA -- The Mutya ng Pilipinas (MNP) organization announced on Monday that it is not sending a representative to the upcoming Miss Tourism International (MTI) pageant due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, MNP said it has decided "to forego all pageant activities for 2020," including the MTI virtual pageant set in January next year.

But it was quick to add that the move "in no way diminishes the solid alliance between the two organizations which dates back since the 1990s."

"MNP will, once again, be visibly active as MTI's national director for 2021-2022. Recent agreements have been reached for MNP presence at that time," MNP said.

Philippine bet Cyrille Payumo was crowned Miss Tourism International in Malaysia last year.

MNP said there will be no physical crowning by Payumo as the pageant will be held virtually on January 17, 2021.

