Marian Rivera expands her Flora Vida brand with home line

MANILA -- Marian Rivera has expanded her Flora Vida brand to offer not just floral arrangements, but also home items.

The actress made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, saying her idea for Flora Vida Home came during one of her trips to Europe years ago.

"It all started when I fell in love with this toile fabric that I saw in one of our trips to Europe years ago. Since I have always been attracted to delicate and elegant prints, I told myself that I would want to experience having these pieces in my home, and so I did. These have brought [a] calming and soothing vibe that definitely brightened our home," Rivera said.

"Inspired by this, I decided to share the experience by putting together creations that I love, with the hope that these will also bring joy and warmth to someone else’s living space," she added.

According to Rivera, her curated collection of home pieces aims to "spark positivity through comfort, amidst these trying times."

"I've always looked for ways to improve myself, and this project came at the perfect time as it's something new and exciting for me. And there's no better way and time to launch it but today — during the feast of the Immaculate Conception — who I am a devotee of," she said.

Flora Vida Home line, which is now available on the brand's website, features pillow cases, lamps, placemats, coasters, table runners, drawstring pouches, memo boards, and furniture pieces in dainty floral designs.

For her first home collection, Rivera thanked floral and event designer Teddy Manuel, referring to him as "my ever loving and supportive teacher."

Commenting on the actress' post, Manuel said: "Congratulations, Yan! I knew you put so much love and effort on each collection and glad that you can share it to everyone! Honored to be part of it! Always here to support you!"

