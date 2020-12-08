Idol partner? 39-anyos na lalaki hinangaan dahil sa vasectomy

Larawan mula kay Monique Obligacion

MAYNILA — Kadalasang pasan ng babae ang ilang mga proseso sa family planning kaya naman hinangaan sa social media ang isang 39 anyos na lalaki mula sa Makati na piniling sumailalim sa vasectomy.

Imbes na ang kaniyang partner ang mahirapan, pinili ni Rocco Mapua na magpavasectomy. Diin niya, hindi naman nasusukat ang pagkalalaki sa pagkakaroon ng anak.

Sa post ng kanyang live-in partner na si Monique Obligacion, 32, makikitang natutulog na si Mapua matapos ang operasyon.

Ayon kay Obligacion, hindi nila inaasahan na magiging viral at positibo ang pagtingin ng mga netizens sa kanilang desisyon.

“Child-free living is still very taboo in the Philippines. My partner and I are lucky to have an open-minded family that supports and respects our life choices. We acknowledge that this is not the norm. It is our hope that more and more people become open to the idea that not wanting to have kids is just as normal and as valid as wanting to have them,” saad ni Obligasyon.

Payo niya na ang pagpapamilya ay personal na desisyon at hindi dapat dinidikta na ito’y dapat gawin.

“Having children is an option, not a requirement. We all have autonomy over our own lives, bodies, minds, etc. and can pursue whatever we believe will bring us happiness and fulfillment. We don't have to do things just because society dictates we ought to,” ani Obligacion.

Kwento naman ni Mapua sa ABS-CBN News, matagal na nilang pinag-uusapan kung nais ba nilang magkaanak.

“Matagal na rin naming pinag-uusapan ni Monique kung gusto ba talaga namin magkabata at ang sagot ay laging hindi,” kwento ng lalaking program manager sa ABS-CBN News.

“Kaya nung nalaman ko na may vasectomy na no scalpel at libre, pinag usapan muna namin ng isa pang beses at ayan, tinuloy na,” dagdag pa niya.

Ayon kay Mapua, maraming maling nosyon hinggil sa vasectomy ngunit ligtas naman ito.

“Ang vasectomy kasi ang mas ligtas at hindi gaanong mapanghimasok na paraan kumpara sa tubular ligation na may konting peligro na maaaring magka komplikasyon,” ani Mapua.

“Madaming may maling akala na ang vasectomy ay tulad ng pagkakapon or castration. They will not remove your testicles. You will still produce semen, however it will not have live sperm. The operation takes less than 15 minutes. It's free and relatively painless,” dagdag pa niya.

Ani Obligacion, bukas naman siya sa naging desisyon ng kanyang live-in partner. Aniya, hiling niya sana na sumailalim sa bilateral tubal ligation ngunit mas kumplikado umano ang proseso nito.

“Gusto ko ng bilateral tubal ligation ngunit mas invasive at komplikado ang proseso nito at mas madaming requirements. Kapag babae ka, hindi ka basta bastang pwedeng magpaligate dahil gusto mo. Kadamihan ng doctor tatanggihan ka lalo na kung below 35 ang edad mo, or wala ka pang dalawang anak,” kwento ni Obligacion sa ABS-CBN News.

Dagdag niya, kailangan pa ng pahintulot ng asawa sa ligation.

Halaga ng kalayaan sa pagpili

Ayon kay Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) National Capital Region Director Lydio Espanol Jr., susi sa naging desisyon ng mag-partner ang pagkakaroon ng kaalaman hinggil sa vasectomy at pantay na pagturing sa isa't isa.

“When Ms. Monique and her partner Rocco decided not to have any child at all, I think we have to respect such decision because that is their right, and that is respected and guaranteed by the Philippine Constitution,” sabi ni Espanol sa ABS-CBN News.

“I think their decision is based on informed decision-making process. There was neither coercion nor inducement, misrepresentation or incentives involved, but purely informed decision-making process,” dagdag pa niya.

Ayon kay Espanol, kadalasang pasan ng babae ang ilang mga proseso sa family planning katulad ng pills, injectables, intrauterine device (IUD), ligation at implants. Condoms at vasectomy naman ang family planning methods para sa mga lalaki.

Aniya, naiuugnay pa ang vasectomy sa kapon at machismo at hindi aniya nahihikayat ang mga lalaki na sumailalim sa proseso.

“The acceptance of vasectomy is still very low at 0.001% annually or just around 2,000 per year in our country compared to ligation which has a share of 5% of all FP methods annually. This is because vasectomy is associated with “kapon” or castration, which is not true because “kapon” is for animals where the whole scrutum is removed. However, in vasectomy, only the vas deference (the small tube in the scrutum where sperm passes through during ejaculation is tied and cut. The scrutum are left intact,” saad ni Espanol.

“Vasectomy is also associated with machismo where people think that those who underwent vasectomy as becoming less of a man. This is not true because it cannot affect a person’s strength, production of male hormones, or sex performance. Only the sperm is absent in the seminal fluid during ejaculation and the quantity of seminal fluid is not affected,” dagdag pa niya.

Ayon sa eksperto, susi ang pagbibigay ng impormasyon at pantay na pagtrato sa isa’t isa para maging bukas pa ang publiko sa vasectomy.

“I think the couple, Monique and Rocco, consciously practice gender equality and open communication because they were able to agree among themselves that it will be Rocco who should submit himself to vasectomy, a male permanent method,” aniya.

“I believe that if the public is made aware of vasectomy and its advantages, the acceptance rate will keep on increasing over the years.”

