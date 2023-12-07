Courtesy: Riot Games

Valorant on Thursday released a new map inspired by Thailand.

"Drift" is one of four maps available on Team Deathmatch, a game mode Riot Games released recently. The map is notably the first inspired by a Southeast Asian country.

"Drift features a long range mid that has several paths for players to weave in and out of the space for more dynamic engagements. Players can expect a lot of aim duels to be had while quickly swapping lanes via an overhead rope they can jump to," Riot Games said.

Drift allows "more predictable fights" and has a long range space. Map modes like Team Deathmatch and the solo Deathmatch are usual training grounds for players to practice their aim before heading into competitive mode.

Lead map designer Joey Simas said they "took inspiration from Thailand and its floating markets."

"The buildings and architecture in Thailand around a floating market are mostly made of wood. This proved to be a large challenge when we started to art the map because suddenly weapons could penetrate a lot of thick surfaces. Through a lot of testing and iterations we eventually found a nice balance between gameplay readability and weapon penetration," Simas said.

Drift is available in Valorant's recent update. The game can be downloaded through PCs.