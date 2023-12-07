Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Knowledge Channel along with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Department of Education (DepEd) capped off Values Month with an event centered on educational show "Wikaharian" at an all-girls school in Quezon City.

“Wikaharian” is an animated show that features curriculum-aligned lessons that aim to promote and develop children’s awareness, appreciation, and love for their culture, tradition, and beliefs as Filipinos.

The program was hosted by Kapamilya star and Knowledge Channel mainstay Marlo Mortel.

“I'm happy to put knowledge on the go. When we bring it to different schools, they learn. When they go home, they have new knowledge,” he said.

ABS-CBN Music artists Angela Ken and Maki also performed.

Students sang along to Ken’s empowering anthem “Ako Naman Muna.”

According to the singer-songwriter, the warm reception pushed her to make more music that will touch and resonate with her listeners.

“Mas nakaka-inspire gumawa ng kanta for all ages. These kinds of events nakakamulat siya ng eyes ng songwriters na ang sarap gumawa ng kanta. Sarap gumawa ng istorya para ma-realize nila hindi sila nag-iisa," she said.

Meanwhile, Maki sang his composition “Saan.”

The Kapamilya artist shared he was honored to be invited as “good values” is something he tries to incorporate in his music.

“Ever since I was a kid I was influenced by them. Marami ako values and morals nag-grow sa akin because of the artists I listened to,” he said. “It has a vital role sa society natin and influence nabibigay ng music sa atin.”

Ken and Maki also had students cheering during their duet covers of “Love is an Open Door” and “Dati.”

