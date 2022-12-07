The Baker's Son opens doors in Houston

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In recent years, Houston and its surrounding area have become a hotspot for Filipino-owned franchises and small businesses.

Houston’s latest addition to the booming economy is the popular Filipino bakery, The Baker's Son by Valerio, which had its soft opening to the public recently.

Owners Jun and Kathleen Valerio come from the Valerio family which owns more than 30 bakeries all over the West Coast.

Houston is the second The Baker's Son location to open in the US. The first opened in Jacksonville, Florida in early 2021.

Jun and Kathleen said the decision to open in Houston was an easy one.

"It's a city that we frequently visit. Maganda (Beautiful), very diverse, Very hip and trendy," Jun noted. "So why not magbukas ang Baker's Son para sa mga bata, modern and contemporary na bakery (So why not open The Baker's Son that's modern and contemporary for the young ones)."

Jun added that he is proud to carry on the family tradition.

"I am a third generation baker. Lolo ko, tapos papa ko. Tapos may 5 akong anak. They wanted to try working in a bakery. So nagdecide kami magbukas ng another bakery para sa kanila apart from papa ko. The Baker's Son is parang homage sa previous generation. Like paving the way para sa pang-apat na generation."

(My grandpa, then my dad. And then my five children wanted to try working in a bakery. So we decided to open another bakery apart from my papa. The Baker's Son is like an homage to the previous generation. Like paving the way for the 4th generation.)

With Christmas just around the corner, the store is gearing up for a very busy holiday season.

General manager Jeff Valerio said the menu includes recipes that have been tweaked to bring fresh takes on traditional flavors.

"We are trying to cater to the younger generation and other ethnicities to keep things fresh and keep them exciting," Valerio shared.

Excited patrons filled the store on opening day eager to grab a little taste of home.

"Matitikman ko for the first time ang cheese pimiento, ang ube, siopao, pandesal. Alam mo naman dito sa Texas, bihira ang mga Pilipino bakery. It’s good na nandito na sila sa Texas," customer Vicky Quia said.

(I will try for the first time their cheese pimiento, ube, siopao, pandesal. You know that here in Texas, it's rare that you see a Filipino bakery. It's good that they're here now in Texas.)

The grand opening is scheduled in March of 2023, when the full range of products will be made available.

As they take orders during the holiday season, they are also gearing up to expand their staff for full operation. Applicants can message jvalerio@thebakerssonusa.com for job opportunities.