PH bet Mickey Yatar gears up for Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 finals

Handout photo.

Philippine representative Mickey Yatar is gearing up for the upcoming world finals of Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday.

“I did a lot of things. First was physical conditioning. I went to the gym and strengthened my body from head to toe. Also, I continued my training sa dance. I took classes so I can expand 'yung vocabulary ng body ko and my way of moving," Yatar said in a statement.

"I went to Singapore, La Union, and Manila to test 'yung current skills ko at saka 'yung ano 'yung current condition ng katawan ko to see kung ano pa 'yung pwede ko i-improve," he added.

Yatar was able to secure his spot as the country’s representative during the national finals held at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre last July 23.

Following his victory, Yatar expressed his gratitude to all his peers who supported him throughout his journey, as he promised to bring the same drive and charisma to South Africa’s dance floor.

Viewers can watch the world finals live on Red Bull’s official TikTok account on December 10 at 8:30 p.m. (CET).

