Halalan 2022 tops trending topic on Google in 2022

MANILA -- Filipinos were obviously preocuppied by the recent presidential elections as Halalan 2022 was the most searched topic on Google in 2022.

On Wednesday, Google released its Year in Search 2022 report, revealing the top trends, news, personalities, shows, and more that Filipinos looked for on Google this year.

Halalan 2022 occupied the number 1 spot in the Overall Top Trending Searches list as Filipinos kept themselves updated for information regarding the 2022 national polls from how to find their precincts, voting resources, and results.

"Precinct finder" also made its way in the overall list at number three.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, VaxCertPH remained in the top list for the second consecutive year. The certificate that proves a person is vaccinated against COVID-19 has become a requirement for travel and face-to-face engagements.

Last year, the term landed fourth in the list.

Meanwhile, basketball player Ricci Rivero was the most search male personality on Google following his championship stint with the University of the Philippines and his romantic relationship with actress Andrea Brillantes.

Leading the list of female personalities was American actress Amber Heard, who made headlines this year after losing the defamation case filed by Johnny Depp. Taking the second spot was actress and host Kris Aquino, who has been battling with several autoimmune diseases.

The Korean zombie series "All of Us Are Dead" beat "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" in the most searched Korean series list. It also topped the TV series/shows list.

The song "Mahika" of Adie and Janine Berdin was the most search Pinoy song lyrics in 2022 after landing third in the Song Lyrics category of Google, behind "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Sun and Moon."

Here are the most searched topics on Google in 2022:

Overall Top Trending Searches

1. Halalan 2022

2. VaxCertPh

3. precinct finder

4. Wordle

5. All of Us Are Dead

6. Warriors vs Celtics

7. Ukraine

8. Encanto

9. Axie Infinity

10. Jeffrey Dahmer

News

1. Halalan 2022

2. VaxCertPh

3. precinct finder

4. Ukraine

5. Monkeypox

6. NATO

7. Gwyneth Chua

8. presidential race update

9. Ethylene Oxide

10. Bagyong Karding update

Korean Series

1. All of Us Are Dead

2. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

3. Business Proposal

4. Alchemy of Souls

5. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

6. Big Mouth

7. Our Beloved Summer

8. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

9. Sh**ting Stars

10. Happiness

Sports-related

1. Warriors vs Celtics

2. Warriors vs Mavericks

3. Heat vs Celtics

4. NBA standings 2022

5. Grizzlies vs Warriors

6. Golden State Warriors vs Boston

7. PBA schedule

8. NBA playoffs

9. NBA draft 2022

10. Deanna Wong

TV Shows or Series

1. All of Us Are Dead

2. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

3. Business Proposal

4. Alchemy of Souls

5. Euphoria

6. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

7. Big Mouth

8. Manifest

9. Our Beloved Summer

10. The Summer I Turned Pretty

Song Lyrics

1. We Don't Talk About Bruno

2. Sun And Moon

3. Mahika

4. Babalik Sa’yo

5. Easy On Me

6. Repeat

7. Favorite Girl

8. Pano

9. Angel Baby

10. Paraluman

Game-related

1. Wordle

2. Axie Infinity

3. Arceus X

4. Razer Gold

5. Tower of Fantasy

6. Jollymax

7. Lost Ark

8. Anime Adventures codes

9. Flyff Universe

10. MIR4

Male Personalities

1. Ricci Rivero

2. Johnny Depp

3. Park Solomon

4. Tyler Poarch

5. Chris Rock

6. Juancho Hernangomez

7. Ahn Hyo-seop

8. Jordan Clarkson

9. Andrew Garfield

10. Adam Levine

Female Personalities

1. Amber Heard

2. Kris Aquino

3. Deanna Wong

4. Anna Delvey

5. Kate Moss

6. Sofia Carson

7. Xyriel Manabat

8. Cara Delevingne

9. Alba Baptista

10. Bella Racelis

Movies

1. Encanto

2. Incantation

3. Eternals

4. Purple Hearts

5. Thor: Love and Thunder

6. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

7. Turning Red

8. Black Adam

9. More Than Blue

10. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Losses

1. Queen Elizabeth II

2. Cherie Gil

3. Susan Roces

4. Aaron Carter

5. Technoblade

6. Shinzo Abe

7. Percy Lapid

8. Kim Mi-soo

9. Yoo Ju-eun

10. Betty White

