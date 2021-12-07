Roots Collective is located at Uptown Bonifacio. ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Looking for Christmas gifts that give back to communities in different parts of the Philippines? Check out this newly opened store in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Roots Collective, a marketplace for social and creative enterprises, recently launched its first mall store at Uptown Bonifacio. The space, located at the third floor, carries a total of 60 brands and around 1,000 products, with prices ranging from P30 to P5,000.

Roots Collective has a wide range of products by social and creative enterprises. ABS-CBN News

Co-founder Aloy Chua said opening stores in malls is part of their efforts to help their merchant partners expand their market reach, on top of their online shopping platform and corporate partnerships.

He added that customers who walk into Roots Collective in Uptown BGC can have Christmas gift boxes made to suit their budget and preference, pointing out that no two sets are the same given the variety of their products.

Roots Collective co-founders Dexter Yu (left) and Aloy Chua. ABS-CBN News

Some of the social and creative enterprises that have been launched by Roots Collective include Woven, which offers stylish laptop sleeves and fashion accessories made of tikog grass. According to Chua, the brand started out as a way to help those affected by typhoon Yolanda.

"The co-founders were among our very first merchant partners back in 2016," he told ABS-CBN News.

Laptop sleeves by Woven. ABS-CBN News

There is also Balai Kamay, which features sustainably farmed wood turned into home items and storage solutions by carpenters in Rizal. During the pandemic, the brand has also introduced "new normal" items such as bamboo face shields.

Another brand that Roots Collective helped launch is Hiraya Chocolates, a bean-to-bar manufacturer in partnership with farmers in Davao. It is known for incorporating Filipino flavors into chocolate, using ingredients such as quezo de bola and chicharon.

"Right now they're focusing on the quezo de bola, and that's really what's been selling," Chua said.

Wholly Grain, meanwhile, specializes in sorghum products. Sorghum is a type of grain that can be cooked like rice or popped like popcorn, and Wholly Grain has been working with farmers in Ilocos Norte to help sell their crops.

Popped sorghum by Wholly Grain. ABS-CBN News

Other popular products at Roots Collective that customers can add to their shopping list include tea by Tsaa Laya, coffee by Hinelaban Farms, chocolates by Theo and Philo, and even non-food items and pandemic essentials.

Roots Collective offers both food and non-food items. ABS-CBN News

Chua said they have the option of ordering and picking up the items in-store, or choose online and have them delivered to their doorstep.

"We envision having more stores like this... and we'd all be supporting social enterprises," he said.