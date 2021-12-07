Multiplayer Pac-Man game is coming to Facebook

Handout

MANILA -- A multiplayer-focused spin on the classic Pac-Man game is coming to Facebook.

Called Pac-Man Community, the game is developed by Genvid in partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment.

In a statement released Tuesday, Facebook said its users can play co-op with up to three other people to complete mazes, while still competing against each other for the highest score.

They can also make their own levels and challenges, with creations by other players to be featured inside the game daily.

Facebook streamers, meanwhile, can invite viewers to join their game.

"Gaming is a big part of the metaverse, and I'm looking forward to seeing games like this get more interactive and immersive," said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, which was recently rebranded as Meta.

Check out Zuckerberg's post below, which gives a glimpse of Pac-Man Community: