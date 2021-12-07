L'Oreal to launch platform to help PH salon industry

MANILA -- The coronavirus pandemic has posed a great challenge to everyone, including those in the salon industry whose businesses got closed down numerous times in the last two years due to several lockdowns imposed by the government.

These salons were really hit hard and challenged to keep their businesses afloat, not to mention the hairdressers, who had lost their main source of income.

In keeping up with the challenging times, L’Oreal Philippines has decided to come up with an innovative social commerce platform to support the salon industry across the Philippines.

“Through L’Oreal Salon Shop, customers can consult salon experts, talk to their favorite hairdressers, book their salon appointments in their favorite salons and shop their haircare products as well, which gets delivered to your houses,” said Cary Co-Choa, general manager of L’Oreal Luxe and Professional Products Division, in a media roundtable event on Tuesday.

With the launch of this all-in-one platform, Choa said the affected businesses “can leverage on the digital infrastructure that L’Oreal has built and will maintain to create meaningful interactions between hairstylists and customers.”

“This commitment by L’Oreal is to help hairdressers and salons in the Philippines to future-proof their businesses, that even if we face another lockdown, they can still bring their products and services to their customers through this platform,” Choa added.

Meanwhile, Lota Jamer, commercial and transformation director of the brand’s Professional Products Division, said that more than having a website, the project is really more about partnership.

“The dream is really to build a social commerce channel for the salon industry in the Philippines. We will not build it alone. We will build it alongside our salon partners and our hairdressers. We will teach them the right skills and help them reach more consumers,” she said.

This digital ecosystem is set to launch on December 15, to feature L’Oreal’s partnership with Azta Urban Salon and Emphasis.

In 2022, it will partner with more salons in more places across the country.