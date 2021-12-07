Fil-Am breakdancing champion eyes 2024 Paris Games

Watch more on iWantTFC

At 18-years-old, Logan Edra is already a world champion.

The San Diego Fil-Am known as Logistx won the Red Bull BC One Championships held in Poland last month. The contest is regarded as one of the top breakdancing competitions in the world.

"I'm really happy. I was able to accomplish something I've been really working on my whole life but especially the past two years, the past 3 or 4 months, really focusing on this. It's still crazy to think about," Edra says.

Edra discovered breakdancing by accident, after her dad tricked her into trying something new.

"I was going to my art class and the art class ended up being the hiphop dance class that he mentioned so he tricked me into getting dance. I told him I don't want to try it because it's scary. I was just a little 8-year-old, too shy to try hiphop dance, and he was just like 'try it, maybe you’ll like it and if you don’t like it, you don’t have to continue it.' So I tried it and it ended up being the most fun thing I ever tried in my life so far, and that feeling kept me coming back to dance."

There has been no turning back, with Edra winning battles, and even competing on the reality show World of Dance as part of the group, The Lab. While she hasn’t visited the Philippines yet, she says her Filipino roots and the long line of Filipino dance champions have inspired her.

"I just want to make my grandmas and grandpas proud. My aunties and uncles. I want them to be able to see me and just know that what they put in as immigrants, as mothers as fathers, that they did well. They did well to teach their children the right things."

Logistx, who is now based in Miami, Florida, is eyeing more gold as breakdancing will make its Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games. She says she would be open to see if she is eligible to compete for the Philippines. She believes this would further elevate their status as world class athletes.

"We're full-time athletes like breakers are athletes, dancers are athletes. It’s just about time we're getting recognized as such by the Olympic community and other outside brands and people in general," Edra asserts. "It’s not an easy journey either because we still have a lot of work to do. We still gotta get to the Olympics, but overall it’s a really exciting opportunity."

With a decade of experience, the battle-tested champion has been hard at work training for the chance to get in the Olympics. While she waits for the qualifications, she's found another way to put her skills to good use: by working with underprivileged dancers in Miami, and helping build a dance school in Kenya.