GIVE A GARMIN PROMO

Garmin Philippines has announced its Give A Garmin promotion that will run until December 31.

Customers who purchase any Garmin watch during the Give A Garmin promotion period can get a free Stay Healthy Kit and a slot to the virtual Choose Healthy Workshop happening on January 15, 2022.



They need to spend a minimum of P20,000 in a single receipt from official Garmin Brand Stores, kinetic.com.ph, Lazada, Shopee, or Garmin PH Viber Community, then fill up the Garmin form with the necessary details to register. The first 100 registrants will receive the Garmin Stay Healthy Kits, while the Choose Healthy Workshop will be open to all registrants.

The Garmin Stay Healthy Kit comprises of gifts such as a scented candle, essential oils, tea leaves, resistance band, Honest Junk Super Gummies, low-calorie Fitbar Crispy Rice Bar, and more. Through the virtual Choose Healthy Workshop, attendees will learn daily life hacks from yoga, nutrition, and tea experts, and get to experience either a scentsorial yoga or a bandercise workout to get their heart pumping.



More details are available on Garmin Philippines' website and social media pages.

GLOBE POSTPAID'S CHRISTMAS DEALS

Globe Postpaid users can look forward to discounts on meals and staycations this holiday season.

They can enjoy exclusive discounts with free membership in the Moment Loyalty program, which includes restaurants such as Manam, Din Tai Fung, Ooma, 8 Cuts Burgers, Mo’ Cookies, The Mess Hall, Shawa Wama, and HuChi.

Subscribers can also get one free night when they book a minimum of two consecutive nights at Discovery Shores Boracay or Club Paradise in Coron. Credit vouchers and big discounts also await those who avail of accommodation, dining offers, and take-home feasts at Discovery Primea in Makati City and Discovery Suites in Ortigas.

Christmas shopping at Landers Superstore will also be extra special for existing postpaid subscribers as they get up to 12 months free membership from the superstore.

For those who want to indulge in celebratory drinks or dinner with loved ones and friends during the holidays, Globe Postpaid also gives subscribers an exclusive 10% discount at Palace’s Xylo and The Island on a minimum purchase of P2,000.

Other Christmas offers from Globe Postpaid include P1 delivery vouchers from Grab; and big markdowns, free delivery and a special gift from House of Shiseido’s virtual pop-up store.

These offers can be redeemed at the Globe Postpaid Christmas page

from December 8 to 30, 2021, with more details on Globe's website.

POWER MAC CENTER'S PROJECT MITHI

Apple partner Power Mac Center recently launched Project Mithi, where part of the sales of its 2021 holiday shopping catalogue until December 12 will be donated to the nonprofit organization Best Buddies Philippines.

Customers can expect big discounts on Apple and non-Apple accessories and products featured weekly for the entire month of December.

These include up to 15% off on select Apple accessories and Beats by Dre products via non-installment payments, and up to 30% off on non-Apple products such as audio accessories, sterilizers, mice, cleansing sprays, and more.

SHELL AND PAYMAYA'S GAS UP AND WIN PROMO

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. and PayMaya recently launched the Gas Up and Win Promo to give away prizes to motorists for the coming year.

Two lucky customers will get one year's worth of Shell fuel, while 10 other winners will get P2,000, which will be credited to their PayMaya accounts.

To earn raffle entries for more chances of winning in the promo, motorists need to gas up and pay using PayMaya QR at participating Shell stations nationwide until January 15. For every single-receipt transaction, customers can get one raffle entry for every P100 worth of fuel.

Raffle draws will be held on December 21 and January 21, 2022. Winners will be notified via SMS or a call and will be featured in Pilipinas Shell and PayMaya's social media accounts.