Brian Poe Llamanzares is new Porsche Design Manila endorser

Brian Poe Llamanzares will be joining the likes of news sports anchor Migs Bustos, and PBA Coach Charles Tiu, as one of the ambassadors for designer sportswear brand Porsche Design Manila.

The son of Sen. Grace Poe-Llamanzares was selected as one of its endorsers ahead of the brand's 11th anniversary on Thursday.

Porsche Design Manila’s managing director Hans Yao said Llamanzares was selected to showcase the brand’s functionality and craftsmanship,

“Brian embodies the professional lifestyle of a new generation. He does his best to balance his day job, his companies, and his fitness. We’d like to believe our brand fits into his active lifestyle perfectly,” he said.

Llamanzares is thrilled to partner with Porsche Design Manila.

“It’s an honor to be representing this brand along side other successful professionals. The products offered by this brand are very versatile,” he said,

Llamanzares added that he looks forward to explore other possible synergies. Porsche Design Manila’s managing director Hans Yao said there’s a possibility that they could be working together to give back to Filipinos in need.

“I’m happy to hear Brian wants to help his fellow countrymen and women. We’re open to hearing about his advocacies and how we might be able to work together for the common good,” he said.

Founded in 1972 by Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, Porsche Design, which includes sportswear, fashion apparel and shoes, luggage, bags, eyewear, and even timepieces, follows the brand philosophy of optimizing function and reducing the form down to the essentials.