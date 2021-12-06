Alexandra Trese is now a Funko Pop

Tabi-tabi po! Alexandra Trese, the lead character in the hit series "Trese," is now a Funko Pop.

The Alexandra Trese Funko Pop. Handout

Ivan Guerrero, Filbar's chief creative officer, said it was Trese co-creator Budjette Tan who first pushed for the creation of the new Funko Pop several years ago following the release of the comic book series.

He noted Trese comic books have always sold out in Filbar's stores.

"We approached Funko about it several times. Always, we returned back to the drawing board and tried our best the following time. But this time around because of the popularity of the Netflix animated show, Funko gave us the green light to actually produce Funko Pop based on the characters," he said in an interview on ANC's Rundown.

Guerrero said the Trese Pops have received widespread interest all over the world following the release of the Netfix show. The first season of the animated adaptation was released on Netflix with Alexandra Trese’s voice done by actress Liza Soberano (in Filipino).

The Trese Pops are available in two variants -- the regular colored figurine that is priced at P800, and the black and white Chase figure that can only be purchased as part of a six-piece bundle of Trese Pops.

ANC Rundown, December 6, 2021