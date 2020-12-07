Yassi Pressman launches dog accessories line with sister Issa

MANILA -- Yassi and Issa Pressman are not just sisters but now also business partners as they launch their own dog accessories line.

Called Presidential Paws, the brand offers dog leashes and bowls.

"Me and my baby are finally sharing our puppy love! So excited to launch this with my whole family, and that includes all of our baby doggos!" Yassi said in an Instagram post.

Issa, for her part, dedicated their new business venture to their late father.

"This one is for you, Papa," she said on Instagram.

Presidential Paws' collar and cord sets come in shades of nude, green, and black. Each is sold at an introductory rate of P1,800 from the regular price of P2,500.

The brand also sells Logo Band bowls in gray and green at P800 each.

