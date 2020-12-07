WATCH: Heart Evangelista attempts to recreate looks of Jennie's Blackpink

Heart Evangelista (left) and Blackpink member Jennie. Images from YouTube and Instagram.com/jennierubyjane

MANILA -- Like many people today, Heart Evangelista is also a self-confessed blink.

The actress and style influencer revealed that her "bias" is Blackpink member Jennie as she tried to recreate the Korean performer's makeup looks in her latest vlog.

"Because I am also obsessed with Jennie of Blackpink, I will be trying to recreate some of her looks," she said.

Since Jennie is a brand ambassador for Chanel Korea, Evangelista completed her look with the designer label's clothes and accessories.

Over the years, Evangelista has been recognized not only in the Philippines but also internationally for her sense of style.

She has been included in prestigious "Vogue 100," the US-based magazine's list of people in the fashion world who have all excelled in their fields.

In August last year, she was dubbed as among the real "Crazy Rich Asians," after the movie, by Harper's Bazaar.

