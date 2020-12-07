LOOK: 'Christmask' themed LRT-1 unveiled in time for holidays

Handout

MANILA -- Just like in previous years, Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) has dressed up its LRT-1 trains to spread holiday cheer to commuters.

It unveiled on Monday a "Christmask" themed design with a giant mask and a face shield, serving as a timely reminder to its passengers to do their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Each side of the train shows images of frontliners from the medical field, as well as the security and service sectors, as a form of tribute.

The front part bears the logo of "Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat," a multi-sectoral campaign that aims to rebuild consumer confidence and restart the economy safely as the pandemic continues.

"The COVID-19 pandemic hit the country hard, and we know that this year's Christmas celebration is going to be very different from what we've all been used to. But even COVID cannot take away Christmas season and its meaning to all of us," said LRMC president and CEO Juan Alfonso.

"We encourage everyone to celebrate safely, and may the this season be more memorable to all of us in this challenging time. We want to express gratitude to all the frontliners in our lives, as well as uplift the spirit of the public through this unique execution," he added.

Since it resumed operations during the general community quarantine, LRMC has been implementing health and safety measures such as a "no face mask, no face shield, no entry" policy, temperature checks with infrared thermal scanners, and installation of plastic barriers on train seats, among others.

