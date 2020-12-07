'Dekada '70,' 'Joseph the Dreamer' lead Gawad Buhay musical citations for 2020

MANILA -- Gawad Buhay, often considered the local version of Broadway's Tony Awards, has released its citations for the first quarter of 2020.

The Philstage board has also included a new category for projection and video design, with the Gawad Buhay 2020 and 2021 awards to be combined in a ceremony set in 2022.

Instead of being part of the competing entries, a special citation was given to "Anna in the Tropics."

No citations were given for the following categories: Outstanding Translation/Adaptation, Male Lead Performance in a Play, and Production of Existing Material for a Play

Check out the full list below:

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCRIPT

Rody Vera, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Malou Jacob, Guelan Luarca, & Tanghalang Pilipino Actors Company, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

OUTSTANDING BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Pat Valera, “Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SCORE

Teresa Barrozo and Migs Cortes, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Matthew Chang and Pat Valera, “Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL DIRECTION

Matthew Chang, “Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

Myke Salomon, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

MJ Arda, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

Jomelle Era, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

Jomelle Era, “Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

Nicole Primero and Bubbles Deriada, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Mio Infante, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

Dong Calingacion, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

D Cortezano, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

Meliton Roxas, Jr., “Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

Ian Torqueza, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

Teresa Barrozo, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Myke Salomon, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

Arvy Dimaculangan, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Ohm David, “Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

Mio Infante, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

Marco Viaña and Paw Castillo, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

OUTSTANDING PROJECTION AND VIDEO DESIGN

Steven Tansiongco and Bene Manaois, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

FEMALE LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Missy Maramara, “Stage Kiss” (Rep)

Roselyn Perez, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Cherry Pie Picache, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

FEMALE FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Lotlot Bustamante, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Manok Nellas, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

Lhorvie Nuevo, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

Kitsi Pagaspas, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Gold Villar-Lim, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

MALE FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

Eko Baquial, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Anthony Falcon, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Gio Gahol, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Jonathan Tadioan, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

Dylan Talon, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Dudz Teraña, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

FEMALE LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Stella Cañete-Mendoza, “Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

MALE LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Sam Concepcion, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

Juliene Mendoza, “Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

FEMALE FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Bituin Escalante, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

Alys Serdenia, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

MALE FEATURED PERFORMANCE IN A MUSICAL

Jon Abella, “Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

Esteban Fulay, Jr., “Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

Audie Gemora, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

Iggy Siasoco, “Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE IN A PLAY

“Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

“Under My Skin” (PETA)

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE FOR A MUSICAL

“Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

“Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

OUTSTANDING STAGE DIRECTION FOR A PLAY

Melvin Lee, “Under My Skin” (PETA)

Guelan Luarca, “Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

OUTSTANDING STAGE DIRECTION FOR A MUSICAL

Paolo Valenciano, “Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

Pat Valera, “Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF EXISTING MATERIAL FOR A MUSICAL

“Joseph the Dreamer” (Trumpets)

OUTSTANDING PLAY - ORIGINAL OR TRANSLATION/ADAPTATION

“Batang Mujahideen” (TP)

“Under My Skin” (Peta)

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL - ORIGINAL OR TRANSLATION/ADAPTATION

“Dekada ‘70” (BBP)

SPECIAL CITATION

“Anna in the Tropics” (Rep), for production of existing material for a play, ensemble performance in a play, Joey Mendoza’s stage direction and set design, Becky Bodurtha’s costume design, Barbie Tan-Tiongco’s lighting design, Fabian Obispo’s sound design, Ricardo Magno’s movement design, and the performances of Skyzx Labastilla, Gab Pangilinan, Paolo O’Hara, and Brian Sy

