Sneak peek: Anna Maniego’s exhibit at Manila House

MANILA -- Poet and painter Anna Maniego gave a sneak peek of her second solo exhibit, which officially opens on December 8 at Manila House.

The exhibit dubbed as "Spectra of Solace" will present Maniego's collection of prose, poems, and artworks.

Maniego, a self-taught abstractionist and poet, gave ABS-CBN News an exclusive sneak peek at the exhibition.

Artist Anna Maniego and her art exhibit, Spectra of Solace, at the Manila House in Bonifacio Global City (BGC),Taguig on December 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Artist Anna Maniego and her art exhibit, Spectra of Solace, at the Manila House in Bonifacio Global City (BGC),Taguig on December 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Artist Anna Maniego and her art exhibit, Spectra of Solace, at the Manila House in Bonifacio Global City (BGC),Taguig on December 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Artist Anna Maniego and her art exhibit, Spectra of Solace, at the Manila House in Bonifacio Global City (BGC),Taguig on December 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Artist Anna Maniego and her art exhibit, Spectra of Solace, at the Manila House in Bonifacio Global City (BGC),Taguig on December 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Artist Anna Maniego and her art exhibit, Spectra of Solace, at the Manila House in Bonifacio Global City (BGC),Taguig on December 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Artist Anna Maniego and her art exhibit, Spectra of Solace, at the Manila House in Bonifacio Global City (BGC),Taguig on December 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Artist Anna Maniego and her art exhibit, Spectra of Solace, at the Manila House in Bonifacio Global City (BGC),Taguig on December 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Artist Anna Maniego and her art exhibit, Spectra of Solace, at the Manila House in Bonifacio Global City (BGC),Taguig on December 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Artist Anna Maniego and her art exhibit, Spectra of Solace, at the Manila House in Bonifacio Global City (BGC),Taguig on December 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

With a vision to inspire others to embrace self-expression as a path to peace and happiness, Maniego's art is an invitation to confront and navigate the complexities of the human experience.

“Spectra of Solace” at Manila House Private Club BGC will be on view until January 30, 2024.

An immersive aspect of the exhibit allows viewers to experience the paintings alongside Maniego's poems through QR codes. Attendees are thus encouraged to bring earphones to listen to the poems that inspired the artworks.

The artist's reception on December 8, at 6 p.m., promises an intimate exploration of the stories behind the canvases.

To attend the exhibition or the artist’s reception, please contact Anna Maniego at 09175321662 or reach out to her on Instagram (@anna_maniego) and Facebook (AnnaManiegoArt).