Paskong TernoCon to feature Joey Samson, Lesley Mobo

MANILA -- This year's TernoCon with the theme “Paskong TernoCon” is bringing together two visionaries whose innovative perspectives have left an indelible mark in the fashion industry.
This year's celebration of Filipino heritage and artistry will feature collections from dashion designers Joey Samson and Lesley Mobo. It will be held on December 9 at SM Aura.
Their collections will emphasize the rich and diverse Filipino culture, showcasing the intricate craftsmanship and artistic legacy that have shaped the nation’s identity.
A biennial gathering, TernoCon unites top Filipino designers and showcases the beauty of traditional attire. Rooted in cultural heritage and innovation, it stands as a landmark occasion in the Philippine fashion calendar.
Paskong TernoCon 2023 at SM Aura is the first collaboration between SM Supermalls, Bench / lifestyle + clothing, and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP).