Some of the holiday dishes at Guevarra's. Handout

MANILA -- Buffet restaurant Guevarra's has unveiled its Christmas menu featuring festive dishes with a Filipino touch.

To start, diners can try the Beef Empanaditas, Christmas Deviled Eggs, Caramelized Ham and Cheese Pandesal, Adobo Liver Pate, Cold Cuts Sandwich, Creamy Seafood Bisque, Chicken and Ham Broth with Basil Puree, Apple and Romaine Salad with Honey Peanut Dressing, Bacon and Potato Salad in Garlic Mayo, and Roast Chicken Macaroni Salad.

Celebrity chef and Guevarra's culinary director Rolando "Lau" Laudico has also prepared Christmas Bringhe Jambalaya, Camaron Rebosado with Sweet Chili Dip, Crispy Fish Fillet in Salted Labahita Sauce, Braised Pork Asado, Lengua in Shiitake Cream Sauce, Crispy Pato in Orange Sauce, Spaghetti with Longganisa Meatballs, and Sweet Potato Gratin.

The carving station includes holiday staples such as Honey Glazed Ham, Bacon and Spinach Embutido, and Chicken Galantina. Dessert options include Ube Leche Flan, Puto Bumbong, Mini Bibingka, Red Velvet Crinkles, Crema de Fruta, Turon Triangles, Buko Salad, Cheese Cupcake, Pandan de Coco Bread, and Pan de Regla.

"Our inspiration comes from well-loved Christmas and festive dishes, and we give them our own Pinoy flavor twist using the best ingredients we can find," Laudico said.

Buffet rates at Guevarra's are at P799 per person for lunch or dinner, P759 for late lunch and maagang salu-salo, and P589 for weekend breakfast.

The restaurant can accommodate up to 200 guests, and has function rooms for parties of 18, 30, and 50.

Most of the dishes from the holiday menu are also available for takeout and delivery, such as Lengua, Bacon and Spinach Embutido, Chicken Galantina, and Mini Bibingka.

Guevarra's is located at 387 P. Guevarra Street corner Argonne Street, San Juan City.