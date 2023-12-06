The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) launched the children's book "Si Tala at ang Kanyang Lakbay Kalawakan". Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) unveiled its children's book, "Si Tala at ang Kanyang Lakbay Kalawakan!" (Tala and Her Journey Through Space), during a launch event at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) on Wednesday.



Penned by Patrick Mansujeto and brought to life by Ara Villena's illustrations, the book introduces Tala, a curious child with a spaceship, embarking on a celestial journey through space while recounting the Philippines' space adventure.



Central to the narrative are the treaties of the United Nations (UN) on outer space, designed to promote awareness of space policy, law, and diplomacy for space science and technology applications (SSTA).



"Napaka-importante 'yung space policy, so ang inisip namin...alam mo maganda tong subject na mapababot din natin sa kabataan kasi siyempre ang mga bata, mga Pilipino interesado sa space," said PhilSA Director General Joseph Marciano Jr.



Discussing the foundation laid by science and technology, Marciano emphasized the need to broaden discussions on space policy.



"So paano natin maintroduce yan? Gawa tayong libro..at habang nagkukuwento tayo banggitin natin yung tinatawag na UN space treaties, etc.," he explained.



As a member of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN COPUOS), the Philippines actively participates in global efforts for the peaceful study and exploration of outer space.



Author Patrick Mansujeto addressed the substantial learning gap in current materials explaining outer space, underscoring the necessity for young Filipinos to understand issues related to space and the universe.



"Dapat siyang maunawaan ng mga batang Pilipino...ang pinakamahalaga talaga ay nauunawaan ito ng ating henerasyon dahil sila ang magtutupad kung ano man yung nasimulan natin," Mansujeto remarked.



The book will be distributed free of charge to elementary school levels through a partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.



PhilSA aims to produce a sequel to further advance Filipino children's knowledge in space exploration.