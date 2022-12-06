Travel shorts: Plan your Christmas getaway now

MANILA — Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

Banwa Private Island

Banwa Private Island was recently chosen by Destination Deluxe as the Best Private Island.

Destination Deluxe Awards honors leaders in 22 categories of wellness and travel "that drive the remarkable luxury standards." Voted on

by a panel of 17 expert judges, the awards were announced last November 28, at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Hotel.

“This award acknowledges ‘change-makers’ and pioneers in sustainability, alongside quality and originality," Banwa Private Island CEO Peter Nilsson said in a statement. "We are doubly pleased to see environmental innovation by the Aquos Foundation being recognized alongside our intimate luxury and seamless service.”

Jingle contest for Boracay

In active partnership with the Department of Tourism Region 6, the local government of Malay, and the Boracay MICE Alliance launched the High 5 Boracay Songwriting Contest.

The project promotes a daily 5 p.m. habit of cleaning up the shores of Boracay while an official jingle is played. Cleofe Albiso, chairman of Boracay MICE Alliance and managing director of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts said: “In Bayanihan spirit, we can gradually recover whatever we have lost in the past few years and declare that we are for sustainable tourism here on the island.”

Ma. Victoria Aguirre-Salem of Sangguniang Bayan of Malay added that “this initiative will help Boracay get its spring on its step back as we all promote tourism again.”

More rooms from SEDA next year

Seda Hotels will be adding 550 rooms next year, its senior group general manager Andrea Mastellone said.

It said that they will be adding more rooms in Seda Nuvali in Laguna, along with the opening of Seda Manila Bay next year.

Airbnb Christmas staycation promos

Some of the spots by Airbnb will be priced at P1,222 for its Christmas promo.

“Christmas is a very special time for Filipinos. More than the colorful light displays and the exchanging of gifts, Christmas represents an opportunity for Filipinos to celebrate what really matters most — their loved ones," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

"We hope that this special offer will encourage Filipinos to create precious memories with family and friends while celebrating our host community and the diversity of stays and destinations that the Philippines offer.”

For December 10 to 11:

La Casa in Pampanga farm stay comes with lush fruit orchards and a crystal-clear pool for loads of splashing fun with the family.

Hidden Rose Farm Villa in Batangas offers a cozy bonfire pit, reading lounge, and a half-mile hiking trail and hanging bridge for a thrilling adventure.

Fancy going off-grid this Christmas? A beach house in Pagbilao offers the luxury of privacy amidst beautiful blue waters. You’ll even need to ride a bangka to reach the island.

San Juan Garden Hill in Talisay is a mountainside home for nature lovers and boasts unprecedented views of the waters of Taal Lake.

Seated at the cliff edge of the Punta del Este promontory, Kasbah Remo in Puerto Galera offers guests uninterrupted views of the surrounding islands, mountains, and ocean.

In Tagaytay, Bufi Log Home comes fully decked out in Christmas decor with a warming fireplace that will surely rouse everyone’s holiday spirit.

For December 17 to 18: