LOOK: Herlene Budol wears her Miss Planet national costume

MANILA – Herlene Budol turned to social media to give her followers a glimpse of the national costume she would have worn for the Miss Planet International 2022.

“Eto 'yung Plan B na national costume na dapat isusuot ko sa Uganda since na disgrasya ng Ethiopian Airline ang unang preparasyon namin ‘Karitela ng Kalabaw’ by @patrick_isorena,” she captioned her post.

The Pearl of the Orient Sea costume she’s wearing in the pictures was created by Marbin Garcia.

“Thank you po ng maraming Sir Marbin at buong Team Philippines sa pag-alaga sa akin,” she said.

Budol, who was Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up, withdrew from Miss Planet International.

"Due to uncertainties by the organizers, I have decided to withdraw Herlene Hipon Budol from the competition despite numerous attempts to fix some pageants debacles. It seems like the Ugandan Government has no initiative to intervene," Wilbert Tolentino said in a Facebook post.

"We apologize to the supporters, who were rooting for us since day one. To the team, sponsors, and designers. Thank you and I am sorry. Thank you to the Filipino community in Uganda for the comfort and well wishes. Especially to Yiga Ventures, Hassan Yiga (and) Rama-dhan Kimbugwe and his team for protecting and keeping my queen, Herlene, and her team safe," he added.

"For me as, MPP National Director, I am very hurt. Not only we lost a crown, lost of money, lost of effort; but lost of time (but) we will never lose hope because we have a bright future back home awaits. This is indeed a traumatic experience for all of us, but we fought for it until the end. And that is our mission."

Budol fell short of winning a crown in the 2022 Binibining Pilipinas coronation night, as she was named first runner-up aside from winning most of the minor awards.

Nonetheless, she was chosen to represent the country in Miss Planet International and BPCI had expressed its full support to Budol’s campaign in the pageant.